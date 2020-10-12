Last updated on .From the section Football

Keisuke Honda currently plays from Brazilian side Botafogo

An amateur Japanese side, established by former midfielder Keisuke Honda, has had its name changed after a fan vote.

The former Japan and AC Milan player, 34, said the One Tokyo team he helped establish in early 2020 is now called Edo All United.

Honda, who proposed the vote in September, said: "This is Japan's first soccer club where fans are directly involved in management.

"In the future, we are planning to run sports clubs other than soccer and to create a city."

Honda's family-run management company had bought a stake in Austrian club SV Horn in 2015, but withdrew last season because of financial difficulties.

"I learned a lot from that failure," Honda says on the website of his current club. external-link

"It was a failure to create an organisation centred on the Japanese management team, and I made many other failures.

"The most difficult thing was, of course, the loss of money, but it was more than that. There was a gap in feelings between management and supporters. I think everyone involved in club management feels that kind of gap."

Honda, who won nearly 100 caps for Japan, currently plays for Brazilian side Botafogo, who he signed for in January.