Last season Robbie Savage played for 10th-tier Stockport Town, eight years after his initial retirement

Local businessman Robert Smethurst has purchased the assets of Macclesfield Town, intending to rebrand the club as Macclesfield FC and enter the North West Counties League next season.

Former Wales international Robbie Savage will join the club's board and Danny Whittaker will be team manager.

Macclesfield Town were expelled from the National League in September after they were wound up in the High Court.

Born in Macclesfield, Smethurst also owns 10th-tier club Stockport Town.

The Silkmen had been due to begin the season against Bromley on 3 October, but will now target rejoining the league pyramid in the 2021-22 campaign.

Ex-Leicester City and Derby County midfielder Savage, now a TV and radio football pundit, will also hold the title of head of football operations and will be joined on the board by former Silkmen Supporters' Trust chairman Jon Smart.

"Over the coming years, our main aim is to move up through the leagues," Smethurst said in a statement.

"I am passionate about building a secure business model and strong commercial foundation so the past issues the club has experienced will not happen again.

"The key focus is and will always continue to be football, the fans and the community. Without the support of the fans, the associated ticket sales and hospitality; the club will find it hard to progress through any leagues despite any financial backing it receives."

Macclesfield Town were relegated from the English Football League in August after being docked points for non-payment of wages

Smethurst has been involved in the game through his Pro Football Academy and aims to turn Macclesfield's fortunes around after a tumultuous time for the club on and off the pitch in a financially troubled past two seasons.

He plans to install a 4G pitch at their Moss Rose home as well as a gym and classrooms to enable the stadium to be used by the local community, as well as the relaunched Macclesfield FC.

"I was devastated to see what happened here at Macclesfield. A club steeped in history and worth more than any value in money to locals," added Savage, who played for Smethurst's Stockport Town last season.

"I live within a stone's throw from the ground and have integral links to the club as a local grassroots coach, a father who brings his sons here to spectate and a footballing professional who campaigns and lobbies for lower tier football clubs, who are the foundation of the game."

Whitaker, 39, played almost 400 games for the Silkmen in two spells and had agreed a new one-year contract the day before the club was wound up.