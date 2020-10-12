Last updated on .From the section Altrincham

Altrincham drew 1-1 away at Eastleigh on Saturday in their most recent fixture

Altrincham's next two National League fixtures have been postponed after a number of their players tested positive for Covid-19.

The positive tests come after manager Phil Parkinson and defender Shaun Densmore learned they had come into contact with people who were infected.

They missed the draw at Eastleigh and the whole squad was tested on Monday.

Tuesday's game with Solihull Moors and Saturday's fixture with Bromley are the matches that have been affected.

The club have not disclosed how many players have contracted the virus or their identities, other than saying "the round of testing produced several positive outcomes".

Eastleigh's squad will be tested prior to their game with Aldershot on Saturday.

Altrincham hope the team will be able to return to action on Saturday, 24 October in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup.

"A 10-day period of isolation has been advised for all positive cases from the date of onset of symptoms, or if asymptomatic from the date of the test," a club statement added.

"In addition, we are currently recommending self-isolation for the rest of the first-team squad for 14 days from Wednesday, 7 October - ending, therefore, on 21 October - pending further advice from Public Health England."