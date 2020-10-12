Scottish FA fail in youth travel exemption request
The Scottish FA has failed in a request for an exemption to travel restrictions that are preventing some youth footballers from training and playing.
The governing body approached the Scottish government over the tightened Covid-19 restrictions implemented on 8 October after "communication from parents and coaches".
Young players in high-risk health board zones are not permitted to travel outside those areas for football.
But no exemptions will be granted.
The Scottish FA is says that while this has a "negative impact" on some grassroots players, government advice must be adhered to.