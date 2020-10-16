Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons got the better of Billy Dodds last time out in Sportscene Predictor - can she beat another ex-Scotland international this week?

BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter takes on former defender Steven Pressley as the pair attempt to correctly forecast the scores of Saturday's six Scottish Premiership fixtures.

Scottish Premiership Amy Steven Celtic v Rangers 1-1 1-2 Dundee Utd v Aberdeen 1-2 1-2 Hamilton Acad v St Johnstone 1-0 1-1 Livingston v Kilmarnock 1-1 2-2 Ross County v Hibernian 1-2 1-3 St Mirren v Motherwell 0-1 1-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Celtic v Rangers (12:00 BST)

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Steven's prediction: 1-2

Dundee United v Aberdeen

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Steven's prediction: 1-2

Hamilton Academical v St Johnstone

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Steven's prediction: 1-1

Livingston v Kilmarnock

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Steven's prediction: 2-2

Ross County v Hibernian

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Steven's prediction: 1-3

St Mirren v Motherwell

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Steven's prediction: 1-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

Pundit Score Andy Halliday 90 Julie Fleeting 60 & 60 Shaun Maloney 60 Leanne Crichton 40 Billy Dodds 40 Chris Iwelumo 40 James McFadden 30 Michael Stewart 30 Stephen O'Donnell 30

Total scores Amy 570 Pundits 480