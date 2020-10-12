Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scotland's win over Slovakia was their fifth in seven games

Scotland looked more "sophisticated" in victory over Slovakia as they edge closer to matching a 32-year unbeaten run, says former winger Pat Nevin.

Steve Clarke's side beat the Slovaks 1-0 in the Nations League on Sunday and can extend their run without defeat to eight matches when they host Czech Republic on Wednesday.

That would equal a run set under Andy Roxburgh in the late 1980s.

"I'm beginning to see the maximisation of their potential," Nevin said.

"I saw more sophisticated tactics against Slovakia than in any other game under Steve so I can see positive signs."

Nevin, who earned 28 caps, was at Hampden on Sunday and was impressed by the manner in which Scotland's back five morphed to a four when they had the ball.

The tactic was one Belgium have deployed with some success and it led to the only goal of the game, when wing-back Stephen O'Donnell advanced to set up Lyndon Dykes' strike.

"It's been slow progress and many of the games have not been enjoyable - some of them have been torture - but that was a big leap forward against Slovakia," Nevin told BBC Scotland's The Nine.

"But on Sunday, all the players understood what was being asked of them and there was a confidence about them that wasn't there against Israel a few days earlier."