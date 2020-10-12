Scottish gossip: Czech Rep, Scotland, Serbia, Christie, Celtic, Rangers

Celtic are bitterly disappointed that Ryan Christie will not be allowed to face Rangers this weekend, despite the attacker returning negative Covid-19 tests since being forced to leave the Scotland squad. (Daily Record)external-link

Serbia will be too strong for Scotland in next month's Euro 2020 play-off final, says Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic. (Daily Record)external-link

Andy Considine should have earned his first Scotland cap five years ago, says former Aberdeen team-mate Richard Foster. (Scottish Sun)external-link

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has tipped centre-back Craig Halkett for a Scotland summons. (Evening News)external-link

Ross County defender Josh Reid has returned a negative Covid-19 test after being forced into self-isolation after Scotland under-19 duty. (Press & Journal)external-link

Former Dundee United midfielder Wato Kuate is a transfer target for four English Championship clubs after leaving Finland in controversial circumstances. (Courier)external-link

