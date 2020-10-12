Last updated on .From the section England

Lucy Bronze was the winner of the BBC's Women's Footballer of the Year award for the second time in 2020

Lucy Bronze has returned to the England squad for the friendly against two-time world champions Germany on 27 October.

The Manchester City defender has not featured for the Lionesses since November 2019.

Lyon forward Nikita Parris is also in Phil Neville's 28-player squad, which includes the likes of uncapped Manchester United forward Ella Toone.

The fixture in Wiesbaden, which is England's first game since March, will be shown live on BBC Two (15:00 GMT).

While there is no place for Atletico Madrid's Toni Duggan or Arsenal midfielder Jordan Nobbs, Parris rejoins the group after missing September's training camp because of Covid-19-related travel restrictions.

Toone, who has started the season in good form, is one of seven uncapped players in the squad alongside club team-mate Millie Turner, Esme Morgan, Niamh Charles, Grace Fisk, Sandy MacIver and Hannah Hampton.

"I was impressed with the performances of a number of younger players who joined our senior squad last month and I look forward to seeing their further integration and development during this camp," said Neville.

Following the trip to Germany, England's next match will come against Norway at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane on 1 December.