Oldham Athletic v Carlisle United

OldhamOldham Athletic19:00CarlisleCarlisle United
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cambridge
|6
|4
|1
|1
|15
|3
|12
|13
|2
|Newport
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|5
|4
|13
|3
|Cheltenham
|6
|4
|0
|2
|11
|5
|6
|12
|4
|Forest Green
|6
|3
|3
|0
|9
|4
|5
|12
|5
|Carlisle
|6
|4
|0
|2
|7
|6
|1
|12
|6
|Morecambe
|6
|4
|0
|2
|8
|13
|-5
|12
|7
|Harrogate
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|4
|5
|11
|8
|Port Vale
|6
|3
|1
|2
|5
|2
|3
|10
|9
|Crawley
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|7
|2
|10
|10
|Walsall
|6
|2
|4
|0
|7
|5
|2
|10
|11
|Salford
|6
|2
|3
|1
|9
|5
|4
|9
|12
|Exeter
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8
|7
|1
|9
|13
|Bradford
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|5
|2
|8
|14
|Colchester
|6
|1
|4
|1
|9
|8
|1
|7
|15
|Grimsby
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|7
|16
|Tranmere
|6
|1
|3
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|6
|17
|Stevenage
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|5
|0
|5
|18
|Leyton Orient
|6
|1
|2
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|5
|19
|Oldham
|6
|1
|1
|4
|9
|14
|-5
|4
|20
|Bolton
|6
|1
|1
|4
|3
|8
|-5
|4
|21
|Scunthorpe
|6
|1
|1
|4
|3
|13
|-10
|4
|22
|Barrow
|6
|0
|3
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|3
|23
|Mansfield
|6
|0
|3
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|3
|24
|Southend
|6
|0
|2
|4
|4
|13
|-9
|2