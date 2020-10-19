Championship
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town19:45DerbyDerby County
Venue: John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town v Derby County

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City5410104613
2Reading541071613
3Bournemouth532084411
4Swansea531163310
5Watford531131210
6Luton53025419
7Millwall52215418
8Stoke52214318
9Blackburn521211477
10Brentford52128627
11Norwich52125507
12Cardiff52124407
13Huddersfield521246-27
14QPR51316516
15Middlesbrough51314406
16Birmingham51313306
17Rotherham512245-15
18Preston511367-14
19Coventry511359-44
20Nottm Forest510427-53
21Derby510429-73
22Barnsley502337-42
23Wycombe5005112-110
24Sheff Wed5221431-4
View full Championship table

Top Stories