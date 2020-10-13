Scotland v Czech Republic: Test your memory of previous games

Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Nations League Group B2: Scotland v Czech Republic
Venue: Hampden Park Date: Wednesday 14 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene

Scotland complete their international triple header on Wednesday when they host Czech Republic in the Nations League.

But how much do you know about the previous encounters between the nations?

