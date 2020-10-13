Scotland v Czech Republic: Test your memory of previous games
Last updated on .From the section Scotland
|Nations League Group B2: Scotland v Czech Republic
|Venue: Hampden Park Date: Wednesday 14 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST
|Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene
Scotland complete their international triple header on Wednesday when they host Czech Republic in the Nations League.
But how much do you know about the previous encounters between the nations?