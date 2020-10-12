Joel Latibeaudiere: Manchester City defender wanted by Swansea City

By Gareth VincentBBC Sport Wales

Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Joel Latibeaudiere (15, back left) was part of current Swans boss Steve Cooper's England U17 World Cup-winning team
Swansea City are interested in signing Manchester City centre-back Joel Latibeaudiere on a free transfer.

The Championship club are optimistic of concluding a deal for the 20-year-old, who spent last season on loan with Dutch top-flight club FC Twente.

Latibeaudiere would become the latest member of Steve Cooper's England Under-17 World Cup-winning squad to join Swansea.

The Swans could lose Wales defender Joe Rodon by Friday's transfer deadline.

Rodon is a target for Tottenham Hotspur, with Swansea expecting a bid for the 22-year-old academy product.

Swansea boss Cooper wants to strengthen his defensive options regardless of Rodon's situation.

Latibeaudiere joined Manchester City at the age of 13 but has never made a first-team appearance for the Premier League club.

He played five times for Twente, scoring once.

He would join two other members of the England Under-17 side which won the World Cup in 2017, Marc Guehi and Morgan Gibbs-White, at Swansea.

Two of their team-mates, Rhian Brewster and Conor Gallagher, impressed while on loan at the Liberty Stadium last season.

