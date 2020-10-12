Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hearts striker Steven Naismith will be on the pitch and the sofa as BBC Scotland brings you an abundance of Scottish football action this weekend.

Naismith will be part of a Tynecastle side facing Dundee in the Scottish Championship opener live on BBC Scotland on Friday (19:30 BST).

And he will join Steven Thompson and James McFadden on Sportscene on Sunday (19:15) on BBC Scotland.

Sportscene Saturday will show all the highlights at 19:30 on BBC Scotland.

Neil McCann and Michael Stewart will join Jonathan Sutherland for that, with the latter accompanied by Leanne Crichton and Steven Pressley for the Championship curtain-raiser on Friday.

Crichton and Thommo will be alongside David Currie for Sportscene results on Saturday (16:30).

Both the weekend's highlights programmes will be repeated on BBC One Scotland later on Saturday (23:20) and Sunday (23:30).

You can also keep up to date with matches as they happen on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound and on the BBC Scotland website.

Richard Gordon will be in the presenter's chair for Sportsound on Saturday, with Jane Lewis at the helm of the Sunday edition.

And Off the Ball with Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan will be on air from 12:00-14:00 on Sunday.