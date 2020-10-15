Hold fire on bringing in Edinson Cavani just yet...

Another international break has trudged by - so who should you bring into your team for the Premier League's resumption?

The international transfer deadline day itself on 5 October was quiet but there are still some new faces worth taking a good look at.

Any of these catch your eye?

One mistake away from starting...

Everton's new number one?

There are not many goalkeepers who made a move on deadline day - but Everton did bring in Roma's Robin Olsen on loan.

He's got 39 caps for Sweden and the last keeper who swapped Rome for Merseyside - Alisson - ended up doing all right didn't he?

At £4.5m, Olsen is a potential bargain because, while he may not play this weekend, Jordan Pickford could be drinking in the last-chance saloon at Goodison Park. One more error and your man could be in.

Change it up at the back?

A chaotic weekend of goals before the international break helped highlight how difficult points have been to come by so far for defenders. The usual suspects like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Matt Doherty have all found scoring hard.

So perhaps there is value to be had in dependable head Craig Dawson, who has just signed for West Ham United from Watford.

The Hammers have kept the joint-most number of clean sheets so far (admittedly only two) and Dawson does have 14 Premier League goals to his name - a threat from set-pieces.

Manchester United shipped six against Tottenham Hotspur but if you are feeling brave you may see left-back Alex Telles as an upgrade on Luke Shaw and worth a £5.5m investment, while down the M62, Ben Godfrey at Everton could prove a shrewder buy for £5m.

Back home, back flying?

The romantic in you could be tempted to call up Theo Walcott from the fantasy wilderness now he's pitched up back at first club Southampton.

It's 14 years since he moved up to London to join Arsenal but the rapid winger is still somehow just 31. Southampton have played some exciting football so far without necessarily converting it into chances - they've had just seven big chances so far according to Opta - and maybe Walcott (£5.8m) is the man to kick them on.

After all he does have 75 goals and 51 assists in his Premier League locker.

Fulham's move for Ruben Loftus-Cheek may have caught your eye but the Cottagers have managed just three goals so far, while Leeds' move for winger Raphinha (£5.5m) looks an exciting one. He may not start straight away but Jack Harrison (16) and Helder Costa (24) have already scored decent points on the flanks for Leeds so far.

The biggest move on deadline day was Arsenal bringing in midfielder Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid. The £45.3m signing will no doubt improve the Gunners, but will he score you many points? Defensive midfielders don't do well in fantasy terms as a rule.

A gamble worth taking?

A bargain Blade?

Smashed 6-1 at home before the break, yet Manchester United's major deadline day move was for a washed-up striker. Or was it?

Edinson Cavani is only 33 years old and his haul of 250 league goals in Serie A and Ligue 1 is not to be sniffed at. He won't play this weekend but if you are considering bringing him in he'll cost you £8.0m - in between Danny Ings and Richarlison.

Sheffield United have scored one goal all season but do have new record signing Rhian Brewster available to face Fulham. At £4.5m he could be a steal - bear in mind he scored 10 goals in 20 games for Swansea in last season's Championship.

And then, of course, there's Gareth Bale. The superstar hasn't kicked a ball since returning to Tottenham Hotspur on loan from Real Madrid but could be fit after the international break.

Will you bring in any new faces this week? Best of luck!