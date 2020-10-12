Last updated on .From the section Rangers

The Scottish FA charge related to comments made after Rangers' win over Dundee United

Steven Gerrard will not be penalised by the Scottish FA after a charge against the Rangers manager was not proven.

A disciplinary panel delivered their verdict on examining comments made in the aftermath of the victory over Dundee United last month.

Gerrard had been responding to questions on a challenge on Alfredo Morelos that had gone unpunished.

Rangers say they are "unsurprised" at the outcome and "remain bemused" that a charge was ever raised.

Gerrard had been accused of breaching rule 72 which covers remarks which "indicate bias or incompetence" on the part of match officials.

With referee Kevin Clancy taking no action on Ryan Edwards' challenge on Morelos, the Ibrox manager said: "I'd be very interested to see what the decision would have been from the officials had the shoe been on the other foot and it was Alfredo who had made that tackle."

The hearing started on Friday but was adjourned because of issues with the Zoom connection before it was completed on Monday.