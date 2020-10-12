Euro U21 Qualifying - Group 8
Northern Ireland U21Northern Ireland U2118:00Ukraine U21Ukraine U21
Venue: The Ballymena Showgrounds

Euro Under-21 Qualifier: Northern Ireland U21 v Ukraine U21 (Tue)

Last updated on .From the section Football

Paul O'Neill
Paul O'Neill marked his first NI U21 start with a double against Finland at Ballymena on Friday
Uefa Under-21 Group Eight: Northern Ireland U21 v Ukraine U21
Venue: Ballymena Showgrounds Date: Tuesday 13 October Kick-off: 18:00 BST
Coverage: Live on the BBC Sport NI website

Northern Ireland Under-21s go into the last home game of their Euro Under-21 qualifying campaign with third place in their group still in their sights.

Caretaker manager Andy Crosby's charges play Ukraine behind closed doors at Ballymena Showgrounds on Tuesday, with the game live on the BBC Sport website.

The NI U21s then face Ukraine away in their final qualifier on 17 November.

Northern Ireland lie fifth in the table with one win, three draws and four defeats from their eight fixtures.

They are four points behind Finland and Ukraine with two rounds of matches remaining.

NI's solitary victory came in Crosby's first match in charge in Malta in September and with six points to their name any hopes of qualification for the finals have gone.

Several of the current squad have experience of being part of the senior squad, including Conor Hazard, Ciaron Brown, Ethan Galbraith, Alfie McCalmont and Shayne Lavery.

St Johnstone midfielder Alistair McCann became the latest to be promoted as he was named in Ian Baraclough's 26-man panel for the triple-header against Bosnia-Herzegovina, Austria and Norway.

Glentoran striker Paul O'Neill will hope to be handed another opportunity to show what he can do after scoring both goals in the 3-2 defeat by Finland on Friday.

O'Neill took full advantage of his first Under-21 start after Brighton and Hove Albion forward Ben Wilson and Linfield's Lavery withdrew from the squad.

Sheffield United striker David Parkhouse, currently on loan at Hartlepool United, was also absent after picking up an injury in training.

Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith missed the Finland match with a badly bruised foot, opening up the chance for Watford's John Joshua McKiernan to make his debut at that level.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 13th October 2020

  • Northern Ireland U21Northern Ireland U2118:00Ukraine U21Ukraine U21
  • North Macedonia U21North Macedonia U2113:30Israel U21Israel U21
  • Estonia U21Estonia U2114:00Serbia U21Serbia U21
  • Greece U21Greece U2115:00Croatia U21Croatia U21
  • Latvia U21Latvia U2115:00Russia U21Russia U21
  • Moldova U21Moldova U2115:00Belgium U21Belgium U21
  • Italy U21Italy U2116:00R. of Ireland U21Republic of Ireland U21
  • Luxembourg U21Luxembourg U2116:00Iceland U21Iceland U21
  • Georgia U21Georgia U2116:00Azerbaijan U21Azerbaijan U21
  • Lithuania U21Lithuania U2116:30Czech Rep U21Czech Republic U21
  • San Marino U21San Marino U2116:30Scotland U21Scotland U21
  • Switzerland U21Switzerland U2117:00Liechtenstein U21Liechtenstein U21

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland U217511123916
2Italy U2164111531213
3Sweden U217403178912
4Iceland U216402119212
5Armenia U217106417-133
6Luxembourg U217106221-193

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland U2177002041621
2France U2176012391418
3Slovakia U2173041518-39
4Georgia U218305141319
5Azerbaijan U218206515-106
6Liechtenstein U217106321-183

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2176102471719
2Austria U2185031813515
3Albania U2183231516-111
4Turkey U217214814-67
5Kosovo U217205816-86
6Andorra U217124916-75

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep U2184311741315
2Scotland U21742172514
3Croatia U2174122752213
4Greece U21741298113
5Lithuania U21721467-17
6San Marino U218008040-400

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia U2196211831520
2Poland U218512156916
3Bulgaria U218422104614
4Serbia U219324129311
5Estonia U218116331-284
6Latvia U218044510-54

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2176101211119
2North Macedonia U217412169713
3Israel U217322109111
4Kazakhstan U2183141015-510
5Montenegro U218215101007
6Faroe Islands U217106721-143

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands U2177003333021
2Portugal U2165011971215
3Norway U2183141416-210
4Belarus U217223151328
5Cyprus U217214715-87
6Gibraltar U217007034-340

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U2187101871122
2Romania U2185121751216
3Ukraine U217313109110
4Finland U2183141213-110
5Northern Ireland U218134610-46
6Malta U217016221-191

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U2164111651113
2Germany U2164021991012
3Bosnia and Herzegovina U2162226428
4Wales U216204413-96
5Moldova U216114519-144
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

Top Stories