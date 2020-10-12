Euro U21 Qualifying - Group 1
Italy U21Italy U2116:00R. of Ireland U21Republic of Ireland U21
Venue: Arena Garibaldi Romeo Anconetani

Euro Under-21 Qualifiers: Italy U21 v Republic of Ireland U21

Stephen Kenny and Jim Crawford
Jim Crawford succeeded senior team manager Stephen Kenny as Republic of Ireland Under-21 boss

New Republic of Ireland Under-21 manager Jim Crawford will take charge for the first time when face Italy in an Under-21 European Championship qualifier on Tuesday in Pisa.

The Republic are three points clear of Italy at the top of Group One, but their opponents have one game in hand.

Crawford's side have three games remaining as they aim to qualify for the finals for the first time.

He has no fresh injury concerns before the crucial encounter.

Defender Dara O'Shea and midfielder Jason Knight have been promoted to Stephen Kenny's senior squad for the Nations League game with Finland on Wednesday, while forward Neil Farrugia was a withdrawal with a hamstring injury.

The nine group winners and the five best runners-up (not counting results against the sixth-placed team) will qualify for the finals.

"We know just how important this game in terms of the group but also in terms of our chances of qualifying for the finals tournament," said Crawford.

"Our staff have been working hard to provide us with as much information as possible as we can get on the Italian team.

"Everyone with us is fit and available. Including the staff, we had 34 Covid tests done and 34 came back negative, so there is a lot of credit to the players for following the protocols.

"This game is a great opportunity for us and we have been working hard in training all week. We want to continue on the good form that we have showed already in this qualifying campaign."

