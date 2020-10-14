Last updated on .From the section Football

Could Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland (left) and Bournemouth striker Josh King make moves back to the Premier League?

With the domestic transfer window closing at 17:00 BST on Friday, BBC Sport takes a look at some English Football League players who could be on the move.

Josh King - Bournemouth

It always seemed unlikely that the Norway striker would be sticking around in the Championship for very long after the Cherries were relegated at the end of last season.

He has been linked with moves to West Ham and Crystal Palace but, at time of writing, he remains a Bournemouth player.

Capable of playing through the middle or as a wide forward, the 28-year-old has made just one appearance for Jason Tindall's men this campaign.

Said Benrahma - Brentford

Said Benrahma scored 17 goals for Brentford in 2019-20

The 25-year-old Algeria forward enjoyed a brilliant 2019-20 campaign as the Bees fell just short of promotion to the Premier League.

Like King, he has been linked with moves to London rivals West Ham and Crystal Palace and it seems highly unlikely he will still be a Championship player come Saturday morning.

It was reported on Wednesday that the Hammers had agreed a fee with the Bees for Benrahma.

Former strike partner Ollie Watkins has settled in well at Aston Villa and Benrahma, who scored 17 goals last season, will feel he is also capable of making the step up sooner rather than later.

Jack Butland - Stoke City

The England goalkeeper has endured a difficult couple of years.

He has fallen out of the reckoning for the national side and his form has suffered as Stoke have gone from Premier League mainstays to only narrowly avoiding relegation to League One last season.

He is yet to feature for the Potters this season and is out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Premier League champions Liverpool are understood to be interested in adding the 27-year-old to provide extra cover for injured number one Alisson.

Todd Cantwell - Norwich City

Todd Cantwell has made just two appearances for Norwich this season

The England Under-21 midfielder could join former Canaries defenders Jamal Lewis and Ben Godfrey in stepping back up to the Premier League after their relegation to the Championship.

Cantwell enjoyed a great start to the 2019-20 season, including goals against Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal.

His form, along with Norwich's, tailed off after the turn of the year but Leeds are rumoured to be interested in the talented 22-year-old.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke has left Cantwell out for the past two squads after being unhappy with his approach to training and a move could be best for both club and player.

Karlan Grant - Huddersfield Town

Karlan Grant has scored 23 goals in 56 league appearances for Huddersfield

The Town striker has not featured this season, with boss Carlos Corberan keen to work with players whom he thinks will be at the club longer term.

Grant scored an impressive 19 goals in 44 appearances last season as the Terriers avoided relegation to League One.

He has long been linked with a move to the Premier League with West Bromwich Albion and is set for a medical there on Thursday.

