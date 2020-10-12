Last updated on .From the section Wales

David Brooks was named Wales' player of the year in 2019

David Brooks has pulled out of Wales' squad for Wednesday's Nations League match in Bulgaria due to injury.

The Football Association of Wales did not specify the nature of the injury when it tweeted confirmation external-link of the Bournemouth midfielder's withdrawal.

Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore and Bristol City midfielder Joe Morrell have returned to their clubs because both are suspended.

Defender Chris Mepham has travelled to Bulgaria as he nurses a knee problem.

The 22-year old Bournemouth centre-back missed Sunday's draw with the Republic of Ireland after suffering his injury in Wales' 3-0 friendly defeat against England last Thursday.