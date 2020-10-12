Linfield's Mark Stafford and Eoin Bradley of Coleraine in action

BBC Sport NI is to stream 50 Irish Premiership matches live over the course of the upcoming season.

The contract with the Irish FA and the Northern Ireland Football League will see games streamed on the BBC Sport NI website and on BBCiPlayer.

It will be the first time that Irish League games have been live-streamed.

BBC NI will also show 12 live matches from the NIFL Premiership and Irish Cup on television, as well as live coverage of the 2021 Irish Cup final.

In addition, BBC Sport NI will have live commentary on Saturday afternoons from 14:00 BST to 18:00 on Sportsound, as well as producing the NIFL Premiership highlights programme for BBC iPlayer.

With the varied football schedule and the challenges of Covid-19, BBC Sport NI will pause production of Final Score for this season.

The coverage will mean that games will be available to fans in Northern Ireland unable to attend matches because of the ongoing restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The first fixture to be live streamed on bbc.co.uk/sportni and BBC iPlayer will be the derby clash between Coleraine and Ballymena United at Ballycastle Road.

Executive Editor of BBC Sport NI, Neil Brittain, said: "We know that it is going to be a challenging season for clubs as well as fans, so we felt it was important that we collaborated with the Irish FA, NIFL and the clubs to offer a different service this year.

"The result is that with 12 matches on BBC TV and 50 matches live-streamed on the BBC Sport NI website we will be bringing more live football to football fans than ever before.

"We always want to make the most of what we can do for our audiences and we hope that we have achieved a positive result for everyone involved."

Schedule of matches to be live streamed by BBC Sport NI during October

Friday 16 October - Coleraine v Ballymena - 19:45 BST

Saturday 17 October - Glenavon v Portadown - 17:30 BST

Friday 23 October - Crusaders v Cliftonville - 19:45 BST

Saturday 24 October - Ballymena v Linfield - 17:30 BST

Friday 30 October - Linfield v Crusaders - 19:45 GMT