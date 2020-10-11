Last updated on .From the section England

Gareth Southgate became the first England manager to beat the world's top-ranked team since Fabio Capello

Gareth Southgate believes England showed what "might be possible" after they beat the world's top-ranked team Belgium in the Nations League.

The Three Lions fell behind to Romelu Lukaku's penalty but rallied with a penalty of their own from Marcus Rashford and a winner from Mason Mount.

"It was a brilliant experience for our young players," Southgate said.

"To go and win against such a top team should give them a sense of what might be possible over the next few years."

England leapfrogged their opponents to top Group A2 at the halfway point of the Nations League, beating a team ranked number one in the world for the first time since a 1-0 victory over Spain in 2011.

"You don't get many chances in this level of game and defensively you have got to be spot on," Southgate said. "The players really took that on board.

"We had a 20-minute spell where we were getting caught down the sides. But we rode through that and in a top-level game we were able to use the ball well and create chances."

Mount's winner was fortunate, his strike looping viciously off Toby Alderweireld and past a helpless Simon Mignolet but the Chelsea man was not complaining.

"It probably wasn't going to go in, but I'll take that every day," he said. "It means so much to me.

"As a group, we're such a family and we're all on the same path to win things together."