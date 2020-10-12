England v Denmark? Who makes your Three Lions XI for Nations League game?
Last updated on .From the section England
It's a relentless schedule, but just three days after beating Belgium Gareth Southgate's England side face Denmark in another Nations League clash.
Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish was your most-selected player to face Belgium but was an unused substitute as Southgate's remodelled side beat the best team in the world 2-1.
So who will you pick this time? Will anyone who started on Sunday keep their place?
You can choose your formation and XI below and then share with your friends.
Pick your England XI
Choose your first-choice England XI for the upcoming Nations League match against Denmark.