England 2-1 Belgium: What does victory say about Three Lions’ progress?

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section Englandcomments83

Kyle Walker tackles Romelu Lukaku
Kyle Walker impressed on his 50th appearance for England

England have been searching for statement victories under manager Gareth Southgate to answer allegations that they are the flat-track bullies of international football.

In recent years they have sustained a habit of making very short work of teams they beat - especially in those gloriously untroubled qualifying campaigns - only to come up short when faced with the elite when the pressure is on.

Remember the feel-good factor of the run to the World Cup semi-final in Russia in 2018, placed in sharp and painful relief by the fact they deservedly lost to the best teams they met, Croatia in the last four in Moscow and Belgium in both the group stage and the third-place play-off?

Remember when they did pull out an outstanding result to beat Spain 3-2 in the last Nations League in Seville two years ago, only for reality to bite back when they lost 3-1 to the Netherlands in the semi-final?

So what are we to make of the 2-1 victory over Belgium, the world's top-ranked side, in the Nations League at Wembley?

This win was not a statement England can shout loudly from the rooftops but it is certainly one Southgate and his players can talk about with great satisfaction.

England can talk up their ability to beat the best - although both sides were without key individuals - but there must also be no going overboard because they have had these brief moments in the past only to fail to take off.

What may delight Southgate most here is that England achieved this win without playing in sparkling fashion - in fact for most of the first half they were disappointingly negative and outplayed by the quality of Roberto Martinez's side.

There is an art to winning when nowhere near your best and England have developed a little bit of that under Southgate.

If other countries are hailed for such perseverance, an ability to capitalise on moments of good fortune, then it is churlish not to praise England for displaying the same qualities here.

They deserve that praise - but let's not kid anyone.

Harry Kane
England captain Harry Kane was only fit enough to play the final quarter

This was not the greatest game anyone will see, played out in an eerie, empty Wembley with the likes of Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and Dries Mertens missing for Belgium, Raheem Sterling out for England and captain Harry Kane only available as a substitute.

It was not the sort of England performance to have rivals breaking out in a cold sweat - but they got the job done against the country ranked best in the world, inflicting a first defeat in 14 games on the side which boasted the best record of any European nation in Euro 2020 qualifying.

It was also England's first win against a side leading the Fifa rankings since they had a 1-0 victory in Spain in 2011.

In other words, there was lots of good news and lots for Southgate and England's players to enjoy.

There will be times when they will have to play with a greater sense of adventure, when Southgate's team selection will have to be bolder than it was here, when they may not get that sprinkling of good fortune that saw Mason Mount's 64th-minute winner take a wild deflection off Toby Alderweireld to loop over Simon Mignolet.

This is for another day. Southgate can point to the end justifying the means and England now top Nations League Group A2, with Denmark to come at Wembley on Wednesday.

Southgate's side had slices of luck here but the trick is to cash in and England did exactly that.

The hosts made the most of their equaliser and in the second half looked organised, solid and resilient, restricting Belgium to one opportunity for Yannick Carrasco and avoiding any late scares as they closed out the win in relative comfort.

Kyle Walker did well in a three-man central defence and while England's formation looked unimaginative and lacking ambition in midfield in the first half, with Declan Rice and Jordan Henderson at its hub, it worked once they got themselves into the game and provided great protection as it progressed.

The message is a clear one.

England cannot get carried away by this one victory against a fine Belgium side. The lessons of history provide a guard against that and there would still be huge question marks against this England defence against the best opposition when the heat of tournament football is at its most intense.

It is, however, a very good win when not at their best.

England may not have created waves of excitement but there is a lot to be said for grinding a victory out, especially against a team like Belgium.

And this means Southgate and his players have every justification for regarding this as a good night's work.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

88 comments

  • If anyone thinks that today’s dismal win means we are about to win a tournament......it’s laughable.
    At times Belgium made us look like school kids. At all times we had no creativity. A soft penalty and a deflected cross/shot doesn’t make us anything other than plodders.

  • We beat a world class team missing only an out of form hazard and mertens. We had 4 players out the starting lineup. We were the better side second half. Other top nations have laboured to draws this evening. We have plenty of options in every area. This England team is exciting no matter what Naysayers say

  • It doesn't say a damn thing

  • If you start washing your hands when Belgium score, then stop when the linesman puts his flag up, your hands are clean.

  • Southgate a tough call he wins most times but I do not see him playing skill exciting ,players he will grind it out ,but it may work who knows ,personally I really enjoyed the Wales match England played fast exciting football, alas a one off ,but back to the grinders against Belgium. but a win so I guess thats O.K.

  • That if Belgium hadn’t had a perfectly good goal disallowed or had been appropriately rewarded for their first half dominance that you would have sunk without a track and trace.

  • Means absolutely nothing , Belgium’s aren’t a winning side , no trophy’s ever, England poor as per usual 👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎

  • That you're dead jammy.

  • The article repeats itself 15 times. In short;
    England can be happy they won. England must not get carried away.

  • Here we go. The British disease. A good win "But fortunate"
    Let's face it we beat a team that no one else has been able to beat for a long time. Accept it. We are one of the best teams in the WORLD!
    They should get nothing but praise for anyone that is proud to be British
    Well done guys.

    • KRR replied:
      'Britain' weren't playing.

  • This article is exactly why England will never win the Euros or World cup.

    I saw England get battered in the 1st half by a superior team but eventually win due to 2 fortuitous goals.

    At no point were England the better team.

    We will never be successful by employing managers who drop creative players and 'make us suffer' with scaredy cat team tactics.

    We have the players to smash everyone!

  • What this statement says is that if we (England) get a an opposition goal chalked off as offside when their player was level, a ref that actually swallowed Hendersons shameless play acting & a jammy, looping overhead deflection that ends up in their net, then we are capable of getting 3 points against a Belgium team that weren't that bothered one way or another

    Glad we won but that's what I saw.

    • roverman replied:
      Bull. Course they were bothered. They put put a near full strength team

  • It's says and means nothing , until the day that England actually makes something with that , like winning something , anything !

  • Not a damm thing..lucky win⚽️

  • so Belgium had three players missing ,Tell you what give the Belgium team those three p-layer and we will have a fit Kane ,Sperling and Chillwell also we never used Grealish ...

  • Oh, come now, Moneybags Phootball Phil. Only two articles about ENGURLUNDLAND TEAMGEEBEE winning? You're almost treating the BBC's national team like Scotland or that other one. Begins with W.

    C'mon, more vapid union jacky filler NOW!

    • BBC123 replied:
      Well to be fair, Scotland isn't worth talking about. Wales got plenty of mentions the other day, throughout the whole "Wales, Golf, Madrid" thing and of course when they were in the Euros.

      Even the ROI gets a lot of mentions, despite being an entirely foreign entity. We're spiked!

  • Enjoy the victory chaps, thats the key. Southgate has been solid so far, best World Cup in years and competetive since Maybe lack a world class player but a decent squad most nations would be proud of.

    • chapper1 replied:
      And here we have the utter brevity of the football fan. 2018? And astonishingly easy draw through the tournament, navigated by corners, free kicks and a penalty shoot out. 1st half decent team we meet Croatia, we hit a total brick wall and go out.......

      Best world cup in years? Dp me a favour

  • England are and will be for the next 2 or 3 years at least the 6th or 7th best team in the world.

  • that they got lucky and England are now more overrated than ever

  • Cant comment as I did not watch it - another round of astonishingly mundane and irrelevant matches........ right up Southgates dull street of dull football

    Would love to see the viewing figures.....bet they were beyond low........who actually cares? Clearly most of the team playing didn't

    Complete and utter waste of time .

    • GorbleGorble replied:
      Can't comment... goes on to comment, while adding that watching it is a "waste of time", as though your comment, and indeed my reply, isn't.
      Top trolling.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC