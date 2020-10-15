We may only be four game weeks and 38 games into the new 2020-21 season, but already we're seeing possibly one of the oddest campaigns ever in English football.

From new handball laws, to no fans present in stadiums, to high-scoring games and continuing video assistant referee controversy, it seems to be a Premier League season like no other.

So, now that the international break is over, what can you remember about arguably the most action-packed start to a Premier League season since, well, ever?