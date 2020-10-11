Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

NI not aggressive enough in Austria defeat - Baraclough

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough says his side were not aggressive enough in their Nations League defeat by Austria in Belfast.

Having qualified for the Euro 2020 play-off final three days earlier, Northern Ireland looked well off the pace for the majority of Sunday's contest at Windsor Park.

They remain rooted to the bottom of Nations League B Group One, having secured just one point from three matches with a trip to Norway to come on Wednesday.

"First half, (we were) far too passive. Not aggressive enough to get in and about Austria," said Baraclough after his fourth match in charge.

"I felt they had too much of the play in the middle third. Second balls, we weren't aggressive enough to go and win those little tussles.

"Second half we improved upon things, we were a lot more aggressive, got in their face more."

Michael Gregoritsch's 42nd minute header gave Austria a well-deserved victory as they condemned Northern Ireland to a third defeat in as many Nations League meetings between the sides since 2018.

While a disappointing display, Northern Ireland will take comfort from the fact that the real task of this international window was accomplished on Thursday when they defeated Bosnia-Herzegovina on penalties to reach the Euro 2020 play-off final.

After the defeat on Sunday, Baraclough acknowledged the drama in Sarajevo may have affected his side's performance.

"We don't want to use excuses like that but yes, physically and emotionally it's tough," he said.

"Austria are a good side, let's give them credit, they're going to the Euros."

Jordan Jones reflects on 'disappointing' defeat to Austria

Fans return 'a start towards normality'

Sunday's encounter marked the first time Northern Ireland played in front of any sort of a home crowd since their draw with the Netherlands last November.

Six hundred fans were allowed inside Windsor Park, and it is hoped that spectators will again be present in some capacity when Northern Ireland host Slovakia in next month's Euro play-off final.

"I hope they enjoyed it," Baraclough said.

"I hope they felt like it was a start towards normality.

"Hopefully next month things improve in this country and we can start to get more people in the grounds as long as it's safe to do that."