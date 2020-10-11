Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Shane Long (right) missed the Republic of Ireland's best chance in the second half

Stephen Kenny praised his Covid-19 ravaged Republic of Ireland side after they drew 0-0 with Wales in Sunday's Nations League game in Dublin.

After losing Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah for the Euro 2020 play-off loss in Slovakia, the squad had five more Covid-related withdrawals on Sunday.

"The players gave everything," Kenny told Sky Sports.

"Considering all that happened and losing all the players on match day, the players can be extremely proud."

John Egan, Callum Robinson, Callum O'Dowda and Alan Browne were set to start Sunday's match but had to go into self-isolation after having been in close contact with another unnamed Republic of Ireland squad member who tested positive for Covid-19.

That left Kenny with only 18 players - including three goalkeepers - for the Aviva Stadium encounter as a squad already without the likes of Seamus Coleman, David McGoldrick and Harry Arter was left further depleted.

"We're not saying it was a perfect performance. It was an evenly contested game [but] we had probably the better chances overall," added the Republic boss, who remains without a win in his first four games in charge.

"And that considering the players had 120 minutes on Thursday night, flew back at six in the morning and then all that went on."

The Republic's threadbare resources were further reduced midway through the first half as Egan's centre-back replacement, Burnley's Kevin Long, was forced off after an accidental elbow from Wales striker Kieffer Moore left him with a nasty-looking swelling above his left eye.

Despite that and James McClean's late sending off after he picked up a second yellow card for a reckless lunge towards Ethan Ampadu, the Irish created more chances than the visitors with Robbie Brady and Shane Long wasting the game's best scoring opportunities.

"Matt Doherty had to go in there at centre-back and I said to him he'd have to be careful that he didn't make that position his own. He did very well in that position," continued Kenny.

"All of the players showed great attitude and passed the ball quite well. We just couldn't get that goal."

Kenny will now have to call up replacements to his squad for Wednesday's Nations League game in Finland as the Irish continue to search for a first win in the relatively new competition.