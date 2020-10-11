Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales boss Ryan Giggs congratulates defender Ethan Ampadu after the draw in the Republic of Ireland

Wales manager Ryan Giggs believes the video assistant referee (VAR) system should be used at all levels after his side were denied a penalty against the Republic of Ireland.

Ethan Ampadu was clattered by Irish goalkeeper Darren Randolph during Sunday's goalless Nations League draw.

But with the competition not using VAR, referee Anastasios Sidiropoulos instead gave the Republic a free-kick.

"Perhaps we would have got it if there was VAR," said Giggs.

"You would like consistency all the way through [in the way VAR is utilised].

"You would have liked the referee at least to have gone over and have a look, which I'm always in favour of - the referee being in charge and having a look.

"The goalkeeper drops it, he [Ampadu] heads the ball - that's not a foul by Ethan. We would've liked a penalty but it certainly wasn't a foul by Ethan, so I don't know what the referee was doing."

Early yellow card impacted Moore, says Giggs

VAR has been used in the Premier League since last season, causing controversy of its own while also resolving contentious decisions.

It is also used in the Champions League but not in the EFL or international competitions such as the Nations League.

Wales' penalty appeal in Dublin on Sunday was a rare moment of attacking interest in an otherwise uneventful goalless draw.

The result kept Wales top of Nations League Group B4 with seven points from their three games, with a trip to Bulgaria to come on Wednesday.

"I'm happy with the result. I thought the performance wasn't great," said Giggs.

"We didn't really get into our rhythm. Ireland, credit to them, they made it difficult for us - they pressed us all over the field.

"But I'm delighted with three games and seven points from nine. You have to be happy."