The squad at Rugby Park has been isolating since six positive tests were returned

Kilmarnock are preparing for Tuesday's League Cup tie at home to Dunfermline Athletic to go ahead as planned.

The Rugby Park side had to forfeit last week's Group E opener against Falkirk following a coronavirus outbreak, with the entire first-team squad told to isolate.

The Scottish Premiership club anticipate having around six senior players available.

The rest of the squad will be chosen from their youth set-up.

Manager Alex Dyer is expected to give a greater indication of who is available for selection at a media briefing on Monday.

Kilmarnock have announced they will be broadcasting Tuesday's match on their club TV platform, while BBC Radio Scotland will provide live commentary on a busy night of cup action.