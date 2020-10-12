Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The new SWPL season will begin on 18 October

There will be no relegation from the Scottish Women's Premier League this season after clubs agreed on proposals to expand the size of the top flight.

The top two teams in SWPL 2 will now be automatically promoted to make a 10-team top division in time for the 2021-22 season.

This will mirror the second tier which is already at 10 teams.

The 2020 season was declared null and void in July after just one round of league games were played.

The campaign will now be played in full, with the Scottish government giving the league the go-ahead to begin on 18 October due to its "elite status".

However, the first two rounds of fixtures in SWPL 2 have been tweaked to ensure as many local games as possible to help comply with restrictions.