Kilmarnock and Forfar Athletic have both forfeited League Cup ties this season

The SPFL has to provide "clarification" on what happens when a club cannot fulfil a league fixture, says Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson.

Covid-19 issues have led to two League Cup ties being forfeited this term, with a 3-0 defeat for clubs unable to field a team, but there is no such rule in place for league matches.

A shortened 27-game Championship season begins with Dundee v Hearts on Friday.

"I expect there will be a few games that teams can't play," said Neilson.

"There has to be clarification and quick decisions made on what happens if a team can't fulfil fixtures.

"There isn't going to be enough room to get these games scheduled, so I think it just has to be points awarded to the team that can fulfil it."

Relegated Hearts are overwhelming Championship title favourites, and have won their opening two League Cup group-stage ties, but Neilson is taking nothing for granted.

"We're expect to win every week, but with it being a shortened league we have to make a good start," he added on BBC Scotland Sportsound.

"We can't have any stuttering or take time to get going."