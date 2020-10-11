Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Will Lawrence Shankland be handed his second Scotland start by Steve Clarke on Sunday?

Nations League: Scotland v Slovakia Venue: Hampden Stadium, Glasgow Date: Sun, 11 Oct Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Scotland and online.

That unusual feeling Scotland fans are experiencing is elation - rather than the customary dejection - after Thursday's play-off win over Israel kept hopes alive of Euro 2020 qualification.

With Slovakia next up in the Nations League on Sunday, head coach Steve Clarke has vowed to get "creative" in team selection by freshening up his starting XI.

We asked you to choose your line-up to face the Slovaks, so who gets the nod?

David Marshall is the overwhelming favourite in goal, with more than 86% backing.

Likewise, Andy Robertson has the left-back spot sewn up having been favoured by more than half of you, with Stephen O'Donnell keeping his spot on the right and Liam Cooper and Declan Gallagher the centre-backs.

There's only one John McGinn - but he picked up most votes for two of the three midfielder slots in the fans' favoured 4-3-3 formation. Callum McGregor is the next most popular pick, with Scott McTominay edging out Ryan Jack to complete the midfield.

It's tough on Jack who is among the 11 players to pick up most votes, but finds himself squeezed out of the starting line-up.

Up top, Lyndon Dykes is the main man for central striker with over 40% backing, with Ryan Fraser and Lawrence Shankland accumulating enough support to join him.

So overall, that's two changes from Thursday - Jack and Oli McBurnie dropping out and Fraser and Shankland promoted from the bench.

Surely Clarke will mix it up more than that given there's a third game to come against Czech Republic on Wednesday? We'll find out in a few hours...