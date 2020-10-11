Premier League: Liverpool & Man Utd lead English football reform plans

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments459

Liverpool's players celebrate as they lift the Premier League trophy
Liverpool won the Premier League for the first time last season

Liverpool and Manchester United are leading radical proposals for the reform of English football.

The plans would see the Premier League hand over the £250m bailout required by the Football League to stave off a financial disaster among its 72 clubs.

Under the proposals, the Premier League would be cut to 18 teams, the EFL Cup in its present form would be abolished and the Community Shield scrapped.

In addition, the top-flight's 14-club majority voting system would change.

It is thought English Football League (EFL) chairman Rick Parry is in favour of the plans, first reported by the Daily Telegraph.external-link

It is understood Liverpool's owners, the Fenway Sports Group, came forward with the initial plan, which has been worked on by United co-chairman Joel Glazer. It is anticipated it will receive the backing of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur - the other members of England's 'big six'.

The idea is to address long-standing EFL concerns about the huge gap in funding between its divisions and the Premier League by handing over 25% of the annual income, though the current parachute payment system would be scrapped.

There would be a £250m up-front payment to address the existing crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the Football Association would receive what is being described as a £100m "gift".

Paul Pogba (right) is congratulated after scoring
Manchester United are among the clubs driving the change

No date has been set for the proposed new-style league to be in operation but sources have suggested 2022-23 is not out of the question.

In order to get down from 20 to 18, it is anticipated four clubs would be relegated directly, with two promoted from the Championship. In addition, there would be play-offs involving the team to finish 16th in the Premier League and those in third, fourth and fifth in the second tier.

It is also planned that, as well as the 'big six', ever-present league member Everton, West Ham United and Southampton - ninth and 11th respectively in the list of clubs who have featured in the most Premier League seasons - would be granted special status.

If six of those nine clubs vote in favour of a proposal, it would be enough to get it passed.

There is no mention of Aston Villa and Newcastle United, both of whom have featured in more Premier League campaigns than Manchester City.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

461 comments

  • So basically the Premier League is being told it's going to be reformed by two American ownership groups who can trace their involvement in football back to last Tuesday but still, mistakenly, believe their 'brand' is bigger, better and more important than any other? Jog on.

    • Whats that smell replied:
      Perhaps they got tired of waiting?

  • The Newcastle / Villa / Man City comment at the end is very interesting - as a neutral, it would appear that money does all the talking here

    • catseye27 replied:
      think you will find, MONEY has done the talking for a very long time now and will always do the talking.

  • What exactly would this do for football, apart from making the 'top six' teams even richer?

    • matt1815 replied:
      I hate the idea personally, but there are benefits. Reduced fixture list means lower injury rates among players, reduced squad sizes (meaning lower wage bills), and less fatigue at the end of the season. German football has only 18 teams in their top league and has a winter break.

  • And do we actually want American business men deciding what’s best for everyone?

    • chrisklopp31 replied:
      If the individuals concerned are successful businessmen, which by the way they are...then what does nationality matter you are obviously quite racist. You think sullivan, gold, mike ashley, daniel levy are better because they are british? Eeerrr no they are terrible businessmen.

  • This doesn't smell right...

  • So Liverpool and Man Urinals want to cut the league by 2 teams...they won't be missed.😀😀

    • Peter replied:
      Infantile choice of word.

  • Why the hell are we letting foreign owners, not just dictate our clubs but now the whole make up of the sport in England?!

    • This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Gravy train for 10%ers and screw the ticket paying fans.

    And they wonder why so many resort to IPTV piracy when they are trying to charge £15 PPV.

  • Strange how it's been recommended by Two American Owners.

    Plus a Financial reward too ...

  • Is there an assumption here that Man Utd will be in the premier league by the time this starts. At the moment, that's not a given in a smaller league.

    • MMC replied:
      Yep a big 6 is a big assumption...feathering own nests me thinks

  • First of all, if Rick Parry is for it steer well clear of it. The man should not be anywhere near football as the past year will attest to. Secondly, scrap the 'Charity Shield' is a good one. We can go and play in meaningless pre season tournamnets around the world but we can't manage one friendly on home soil to benefit charity!!

    • Alan replied:
      Rick Parry, who used to be in charge of... Liverpool. Hanging the clubs he's supposed to be looking after out to dry to help his former employers.

  • Very similar to that 'Super League' idea a couple of years ago. We get that you don't like the system but it has worked for the last 130 years. Hopefully 'the other 14' vote this down.

    • Borzka replied:
      The problem is, under the terms of this proposal, the other 14 won't all get a say. 9 clubs in total "allowed" to vote on it, with Everton, West Ham and Saints joining the so called big six. Ridiculous to limit which clubs can vote, when it directly effects them all. In fact, would argue those being withheld the right to vote are effected more. Newcastle, Villa, other teams towards the bottom.

  • As a time served capitalist, and with the current climate, I’d be happy to break with old beliefs and allow the state to impose itself on football. Parasitic owners are killing the lifeblood of many communities.

    • david carrier replied:
      The only way to allow football clubs to maintain their sense of being a part of the local community is if they became majority owned by their fan base; but I fear the genie has long since popped out of the bottle and we’re stuck with the Price Is Right model until such time as the product looses some of its appeal.

  • Making out it's to save the EFL when they are only bothered themselves. They don't care that they will be destroying English football. Blackmail, pure and simple.

  • Yes, that makes sense.

    Bridge the gap between the Premier League and football league clubs by excluding 2 more from the top division...

    Genius.

  • And the benefit to the average fan is ..... ??

    • bensondog replied:
      is self preservation as always with Prem...all they are interested in is your ££££s....other than that they dont give two hoots about fans as your post intimates

  • Powerful clubs have the right to veto takeovers!! It’s a power grab, cloaked in a gesture of good will for lower league clubs. Despicable.

    • Gizmo replied:
      Spot on ..

  • The upfront payment - nice start but more will likely be needed.
    The league reform - utter tosh.
    The last line of the article - sad to begin with, hilarious after the comma.

  • So the Newcastle takeover being rejected by the big six now makes even more sense. The big six will have the deciding vote, keep making the most money and all other clubs left to fight for the scraps. Premier league....the most corrupt league in the world!!

    • Gizmo replied:
      Not far off,the Newcastle takeover was opposed by two clubs Liverpool and spurs ..

  • As a United fan I’d wait to see if we can make the top 18 tbh

    • ainsworth179 replied:
      Which ‘united’ do you mean? There is more than one

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC