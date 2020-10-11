Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scotland beat a second-string Czech team 2-1 last month

Nations League: Scotland v Czech Republic Venue: Hampden Stadium, Glasgow Date: Wed, 14 Oct Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Scotland and online.

The Czech Republic have named a 32-man "reserve" squad for Wednesday's Nations League tie in Scotland - in case their regular players are again ruled out because of coronavirus.

The Czechs have 18 players for Sunday's tie away to Israel after three tested positive and two others were ruled out.

The squad will travel to Prague on Monday to be tested again.

Scotland beat a new Czech side in Olomouc last month after the hosts were hit by a Covid-19 outbreak.

A statement on the team's official Twitter account read: "We had to create the 'reserve' team if we would not be allowed to play against Scotland with the 'main' team.

"The reserve team contains players from the Czech top tier."

Nine Czech players travelled to Haifa on Saturday while the remaining nine joined them on Sunday after having to wait for further tests following inconclusive results on Friday.

Captain Borek Dockal and fellow midfielder Antonin Barak, defender Filip Novak, forward Adam Hlozek and back-up goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar are the five players missing.