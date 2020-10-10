Scottish gossip: Christie, Celtic, Rangers, Kent, Hibs, Nisbet, Scotland, Dundee Utd, Hearts
French top-flight side Nice are interested in a move for Celtic forward Ryan Christie. (Sun)
And Christie is in no hurry to agree a new deal at Celtic, who are keen for the Scotland international to extend his contract which has 21 months to run. (Scotland on Sunday)
Former Rangers star Peter Lovenkrands says Ibrox winger Ryan Kent is the best player in Scotland, and backed him to torment Celtic in Saturday's Old Firm derby. (Sunday Mail)
Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet is not "far away" from a Scotland call-up, said Easter Road head coach Jack Ross after the striker took his goal tally to seven in 10 games this season with the winner at Cove Rangers on Saturday. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Callum McGregor has backed Celtic team-mate Leigh Griffiths to earn a Scotland recall for next month's Euro play-off in Serbia - if he proves his fitness. (Sun)
Celtic's hopes of keeping Mohamed Elyounoussi beyond his second loan spell have suffered a blow with Southampton prepared to give him another chance to prove himself in the Premier League. (The Athletic, subscription required)
Dundee United lacked desire and aggression in their League Cup defeat to third-tier Peterhead, says Tannadice boss Micky Mellon. (Courier)
Robbie Neilson has warned Hearts need to get used to teams sitting deep against them after his side struggled to a 1-0 League Cup win at Cowdenbeath. (Edinburgh Evening News)