Sheffield United v Fulham

Scott Parker's Fulham side have won one of their past 23 Premier League away games

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United's record signing Rhian Brewster is expected to make his debut.

John Egan's availability is being investigated after he came into close contact with a Republic of Ireland team-mate who tested positive for Covid-19.

John Fleck, Oli Burke and David McGoldrick are all doubts after getting injured on international duty.

Fulham's new recruit Joachim Andersen has damaged ankle ligaments during training and faces several weeks out.

Mario Lemina is fit but Kenny Tete and Harrison Reed remain sidelined.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both of these sides have lost all four of their league games, so at least one of them will get off the mark.

I am going with Sheffield United to edge it. They deserved something from their performance against Arsenal last time out and I just think their manager, Chris Wilder, will really have them ready for this one.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The home side has won both previous Premier League meetings, which came in the 2006-07 season.

Fulham won 5-4 away and 3-0 at home in the most recent matches between the sides, in the 2017-18 Championship. Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon and Leon Clarke of Sheffield United scored hat-tricks in the game at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United could lose eight league games in a row for the first time in their history.

They have begun a top-flight season with four straight defeats for the first time since 1966.

The Blades have only once lost their opening five league fixtures in a season, when in the second tier in 1995-96.

Manager Chris Wilder has lost seven consecutive league matches as a manager for the first time since a run of 10 consecutive defeats with Halifax Town between February and April 2004.

United scored their first Premier League goal of the season in their most recent match, with David McGoldrick finding the net against Arsenal in a 2-1 defeat.

Fulham