Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion

TEAM NEWS
Crystal Palace are without Wayne Hennessey and James McCarthy, who were both injured on international duty.
Michy Batshuayi returns after being ineligible to face Chelsea, while Gary Cahill, Patrick van Aanholt, Jeffrey Schlupp and James Tomkins could play.
Brighton pair Tariq Lamptey and Davy Propper are back in training after respective hamstring and Achilles problems and will be assessed.
Aaron Connolly is another fitness doubt due to wrist and neck injuries.
Alireza Jahanbakhsh is unlikely to feature because of a thigh problem but Swiss forward Andi Zeqiri, who joined the club earlier this month, is under consideration.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Brighton are looking better going forward these days but I've been impressed by Palace too, and we know how well organised they always are at the back.
Prediction: 1-1
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Crystal Palace have won just two of their 10 top-flight matches against Brighton (D3, L5).
- Palace are looking to secure back-to-back league wins over the Seagulls for the first time since September 2011.
- This will be the seventh Premier League meeting, with both sides recording two wins.
Crystal Palace
- Crystal Palace won their opening two league games but have since suffered two defeats by an aggregate score of 1-6.
- They have lost nine of their past 12 leagues matches and kept only one clean sheet during that period.
- The Eagles failed to win any of their six league fixtures on a Sunday last season (D3, L3).
- Since the start of last season, Palace have failed to score a first-half goal in an unrivalled 30 league matches.
- Their average possession of 31% is the lowest in this season's Premier League.
- They have conceded penalties in back-to-back league fixtures.
- Palace have the oldest average starting XI in the Premier League this term (29 years and 89 days), while Brighton have the youngest (24 years and 326 days).
- If selected, Cheikhou Kouyate will become only the second Senegalese player to reach 200 Premier League appearances. El Hadji Diouf was the first.
Brighton & Hove Albion
- Brighton have lost three of their opening four league matches this season.
- The Seagulls have conceded at least three goals in each of their six league defeats since June's restart.
- Defeat at Everton last time out ended their eight-match unbeaten away streak (W3, D5).
- Brighton have kept just one clean sheet in their past 16 league games in London.
- Graham Potter's side have hit the woodwork on a league-high five occasions, with Leandro Trossard responsible for four of those attempts.
- Neal Maupay has scored four goals in his last three league matches, as many as in his previous 22 fixtures.
- Maupay has contributed to six goals in his last five league appearances, scoring four and setting up two.