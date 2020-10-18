Arsenal WomenArsenal Women14:30Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal Women
|4
|4
|0
|0
|23
|3
|20
|12
|2
|Everton Women
|4
|4
|0
|0
|14
|1
|13
|12
|3
|Chelsea Women
|4
|3
|1
|0
|14
|2
|12
|10
|4
|Man Utd Women
|4
|3
|1
|0
|10
|3
|7
|10
|5
|Man City Women
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|4
|3
|7
|6
|Reading Women
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|8
|-3
|6
|7
|Brighton Women
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|8
|-6
|4
|8
|B'ham City Women
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|8
|-5
|3
|9
|Tottenham Women
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|7
|-5
|1
|10
|West Ham Women
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3
|14
|-11
|1
|11
|Aston Villa Women
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|11
|-10
|0
|12
|Bristol City Women
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|16
|-15
|0
