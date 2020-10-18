Championship
PrestonPreston North End12:00CardiffCardiff City
Venue: Deepdale, England

Preston North End v Cardiff City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Preston

  • 1Rudd
  • 15Rafferty
  • 5Bauer
  • 6Davies
  • 16Hughes
  • 4Pearson
  • 18Ledson
  • 44Potts
  • 8Browne
  • 31Sinclair
  • 24Maguire

Substitutes

  • 11Johnson
  • 12Gallagher
  • 14Storey
  • 19Riis Jakobsen
  • 20Stockley
  • 25Ripley
  • 29Barkhuizen

Cardiff

  • 12Smithies
  • 2Osei-Tutu
  • 4Morrison
  • 16Nelson
  • 18Cunningham
  • 7Bacuna
  • 21Pack
  • 27Ojo
  • 8Ralls
  • 33Hoilett
  • 10Moore

Substitutes

  • 1Phillips
  • 6Vaulks
  • 9Glatzel
  • 11Murphy
  • 13Benkovic
  • 22Bamba
  • 23H Wilson
Referee:
Keith Stroud

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City5410104613
2Reading541071613
3Bournemouth532084411
4Swansea531163310
5Watford531131210
6Luton53025419
7Millwall52215418
8Stoke52214318
9Blackburn521211477
10Brentford52128627
11Norwich52125507
12Huddersfield521246-27
13QPR51316516
14Middlesbrough51314406
15Birmingham51313306
16Rotherham512245-15
17Preston41126604
18Cardiff411234-14
19Coventry511359-44
20Nottm Forest510427-53
21Derby510429-73
22Barnsley502337-42
23Wycombe5005112-110
24Sheff Wed5221431-4
View full Championship table

Top Stories