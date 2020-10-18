Preston North End v Cardiff City

PrestonPreston North End12:00CardiffCardiff City
Line-ups
Preston
- 1Rudd
- 15Rafferty
- 5Bauer
- 6Davies
- 16Hughes
- 4Pearson
- 18Ledson
- 44Potts
- 8Browne
- 31Sinclair
- 24Maguire
Substitutes
- 11Johnson
- 12Gallagher
- 14Storey
- 19Riis Jakobsen
- 20Stockley
- 25Ripley
- 29Barkhuizen
Cardiff
- 12Smithies
- 2Osei-Tutu
- 4Morrison
- 16Nelson
- 18Cunningham
- 7Bacuna
- 21Pack
- 27Ojo
- 8Ralls
- 33Hoilett
- 10Moore
Substitutes
- 1Phillips
- 6Vaulks
- 9Glatzel
- 11Murphy
- 13Benkovic
- 22Bamba
- 23H Wilson
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
Match report to follow.