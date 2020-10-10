Said Benrahma: West Ham interested in Brentford winger

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Brentfordcomments14

Said Benrahma scores for Brentford against Fulham
Said Benrahma has already scored against Premier League opposition this season, netting twice against Fulham in the Carabao Cup

West Ham United are interested in signing Algeria forward Said Benrahma from Brentford.

The Hammers were targeting Bournemouth and Norway striker Joshua King, 28, but negotiations are taking longer than anticipated.

Benrahma, 25, scored 17 goals in 43 Championship appearances as the Bees reached last season's play-off final.

Premier League clubs can still sign players from English Football League sides until 17:00 BST on Friday.

After Felipe Anderson joined Porto on loan and fellow midfielder Jack Wilshere was released, West Ham only have 20 senior players.

Manager David Moyes is short of attacking options, although it is understood the Scot is also looking at central defenders.

The Hammers lost their opening two Premier League games, but have since beaten Wolverhampton Wanders 4-0 and won 3-0 at Leicester City to climb to 10th in the table going into the international break.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

14 comments

  • Sounds like a deal that could happen. Good player, brilliant when he's on it.Also expect him to be gone within 1-2 seasons. No dislike for west ham but players seem to get fed up quickly there.

  • Too good for WHU

  • Would be a top signing and a bit of a redemption for gold, sullivan etc after the Grady Diangana fiasco

    • Generel Patterson replied:
      That is a top signing for a championship side

  • Think Josh King would be the better signing, though I do think both could do a job in the PL.

    Although not a hammers fan, did find it ridiculous the amount of flack Moyes has got.

    He is a very good manager, and imo, the manager best suited for WH right now, stuck with him fir 3/5 years, build a solid base, then try kick on, don’t just try kick on.

    From knowing Goon, all goons are all knowing.

    • Ruby Allen replied:
      If Josh King was that good, why does Gareth Southgate never pick him for England?

  • I would advise Benrahma to stay well clear. West Ham have never won a trophy in their entire 100+ year history and there’s no chance of that changing any time soon. If he fancies a bit of claret & blue, he would be better joining 2 time European Cup winners Aston Villa.

    • Service user replied:
      Someone needs a History lesson!

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC