Said Benrahma has already scored against Premier League opposition this season, netting twice against Fulham in the Carabao Cup

West Ham United are interested in signing Algeria forward Said Benrahma from Brentford.

The Hammers were targeting Bournemouth and Norway striker Joshua King, 28, but negotiations are taking longer than anticipated.

Benrahma, 25, scored 17 goals in 43 Championship appearances as the Bees reached last season's play-off final.

Premier League clubs can still sign players from English Football League sides until 17:00 BST on Friday.

After Felipe Anderson joined Porto on loan and fellow midfielder Jack Wilshere was released, West Ham only have 20 senior players.

Manager David Moyes is short of attacking options, although it is understood the Scot is also looking at central defenders.

The Hammers lost their opening two Premier League games, but have since beaten Wolverhampton Wanders 4-0 and won 3-0 at Leicester City to climb to 10th in the table going into the international break.