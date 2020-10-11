Last updated on .From the section Newport

Ryan Taylor helped Plymouth Argyle win promotion from League Two last season

Newport County manager Mike Flynn is looking for a striker after Ryan Taylor was ruled out for up to 12 weeks with a hamstring injury.

Taylor, 32, has scored twice in four League Two games since joining on a free transfer in August.

The ex-Plymouth forward was absent as Newport suffered a first league loss of the season at Cambridge United.

"He has done the tendon on his hamstring so it's not good," Flynn said.

"I don't like putting times on it, but it's anything between seven and 12 weeks."

Flynn said he is "trying" to find a replacement in the transfer market.