Last updated on .From the section Man City

Kevin de Bruyne has made 158 Premier League appearances for City

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is open to a new contract but says no discussions have taken place.

The 29-year-old Belgium international joined City from Wolfsburg for £55m in August 2015 and has two and a half years to run on his current deal.

There has been recent speculation in the media over a new two-year deal.

But De Bruyne, whose Belgium side face England on Sunday, said nothing is imminent and is happy to discuss terms with the club.

The creative midfielder has won two Premier League titles, four League Cups and the FA Cup during his spell with City.

"I am very happy at the club," he said. "I have not spoken once to the club so I don't know why people are saying I have already agreed to something.

"I always told everybody I am really happy at the club and I feel comfortable, so if the people at the club want to talk to me I am open to that and we will see what happens.

"But at the moment nothing has happened, so I just get on with the way it goes."