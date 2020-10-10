Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Kevin Nisbet's volleyed finish gave Hibs victory at Cove Rangers

Dundee United were stunned by their former player as Jim McInally led third-tier Peterhead to a 1-0 win in the Scottish League Cup group stage.

St Mirren avoided a shock defeat as they fought back from 2-0 down at Queen of the South before taking a bonus point on penalties.

St Johnstone routed Brechin City 7-0 as top-flight sides Hibernian, Hamilton Academical and Livingston also won.

Championship sides Hearts and Dundee both extended their 100% start.

While United succumbed to Steven Boyd's second-half winner at Tanndice, Group C rivals St Johnstone were making it two wins from two in emphatic fashion. Stevie May netted a hat-trick, David Wotherspoon scored twice, Callum Hendry added a penalty and Murray Davidson completed the drubbing of Brechin in Perth.

Kevin Nisbet completed Hibs' fightback at Cove Rangers with a fine volleyed winner. The League One side led at half-time through Daniel Higgins' free-kick, with Jamie Gullan equalising.

Hibs trail Group B leaders Dundee on goal difference. The Dens Park side, awarded a 3-0 win after Forfar Athletic forfeited their opening tie, triumphed 2-0 at Highland League Brora Rangers with Graham Dorrans and Daniel Mullen on target.

Josh Mullin hit his third goal in two games since returning to Livingston as Gary Holt's side overturned a deficit to see off Alloa Atheltic 2-1 at home. Robert Thomson opened the scoring, but two goals in a devastating four-minute spell after the break from Alan Forrest and Mullin cemented Livingston's place at the top of Group H.

Callum Tapping equalised late on for Stenhousemuir in a 2-2 stalemate at Edinburgh City before the visitors won 4-2 on penalties.

In Group G, early goals from Connor Shields and Aidan Fitzpatrick had Championship side Queens in control. But St Mirren hauled themselves level through Jamie McGrath and Marcus Fraser's last-minute header, before winning 4-2 on penalties.

Joe Cardle's second-half double earned Partick Thistle a first win as they defeated Queen's Park 2-0 at Firhill.

Hamilton recovered from their midweek defeat to Annan as they saw off Ayr United 2-1 in Group F with Marios Ogboe and Charlie Trafford on target before Michael Moffat's consolation.

Annan stay top despite a 5-4 shootout defeat following a 1-1 draw at home to Stranraer.

Hearts continued their perfect start in Group A by grinding out victory at Cowdenbeath, with Craig Halkett scoring the game's only goal. Raith Rovers got a first win as Manny Duku's late strike capped their comeback in a 2-1 success over East Fife.

Arbroath top Group D with six points from six after seeing off visitors Montrose 3-1, while Elgin City held on following Kane Hester's red card to beat Stirling Albion 2-0 at home.

And in Group E, Ross Cunningham's goal proved decisive as Clyde edged Dumbarton 3-2. Dunfermline lead the way after beating Falkirk on Friday night.