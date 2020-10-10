Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey Bulls are the first side from the island to play in the FA Vase since First Tower United last took part in 1998

A dominant second half display saw Jersey Bulls beat Billingshurst 3-0 to win their first-ever FA Vase tie.

Luke Campbell's 47th-minute penalty opened the scoring after a handball, with Campbell missing a second spot-kick moments later after Sol Solomon was fouled in the box.

The impressive Solomon set up Arthur Illingworth's 77th-minute tap-in to put the Bulls two goals ahead.

He also had a hand in the third as Kieran Lester bundled in late on.

The win extended Jersey Bulls' perfect record to 32 wins from 32 competitive games since the club was formed at the start of last season.

Gary Freeman's men will find out who they will face in the third qualifying round when the draw is made on Monday 12 October.