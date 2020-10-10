Dundee UtdDundee United15:00PeterheadPeterhead
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|East Fife
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Hearts
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Raith Rovers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Inverness CT
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|5
|Cowdenbeath
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hibernian
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|3
|6
|2
|Dundee
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Cove Rangers
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|Brora Rangers
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|5
|Forfar
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dundee Utd
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2
|4
|3
|2
|St Johnstone
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Peterhead
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Kelty Hearts
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|5
|Brechin
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arbroath
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Ross County
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|2
|3
|Montrose
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|4
|Elgin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Stirling
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|6
|2
|Falkirk
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Clyde
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Dumbarton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|5
|Kilmarnock
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ayr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2
|3
|3
|2
|Annan Athletic
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Stranraer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Hamilton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|5
|Albion
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|St Mirren
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|3
|2
|Queen of Sth
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Morton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|Queen's Park
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Partick Thistle
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Livingston
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Alloa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Stenhousemuir
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Airdrieonians
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|5
|Edinburgh City
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|0