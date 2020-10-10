Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Callum Brittain helped MK Dons win promotion back to League One in 2019

Barnsley have signed Milton Keynes Dons defender Callum Brittain for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has signed an initial three-year contract, with the Championship club holding an option to extend the deal by a further 12 months.

The England Under-20 player made his debut for the Dons aged 18 and has gone on to play 122 times for the club.

"This is a significant addition and one we've been chasing for a while," said chief executive Dane Murphy.

"Callum is a terrific young talent who had a number of suitors, so for us to win the race for his signature is especially pleasing and we think he will only complement our options in defence," Murphy told the club website.

