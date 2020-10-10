Cove Rangers v Hibernian

Second Half ends, Cove Rangers 1, Hibernian 2.
Line-ups
Cove Rangers
- 1McKenzie
- 5Ross
- 12Higgins
- 20Graham
- 3MilneBooked at 85mins
- 11McIntoshBooked at 55mins
- 4Scully
- 8YuleBooked at 62mins
- 14LivingstoneSubstituted forSempleat 72'minutes
- 10Masson
- 9Megginson
Substitutes
- 2Leighton
- 7Watson
- 13McAllister
- 15Semple
- 18Brown
- 21Demus
Hibernian
- 33Barnes
- 2Gray
- 24McGregor
- 16Stevenson
- 10Boyle
- 20Hallberg
- 22McGinnSubstituted forMagennisat 59'minutes
- 14Mallan
- 8WrightSubstituted forGullanat 45'minutes
- 15Nisbet
- 9DoidgeBooked at 80mins
Substitutes
- 7Magennis
- 19Gullan
- 26Mackie
- 29Shanley
- 30Samson
- 43Elder
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Post update
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Dillon Barnes.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jamie Semple (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Foul by Scott Ross (Cove Rangers).
Post update
Christian Doidge (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Harry Milne (Cove Rangers).
Post update
Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Harry Milne (Cove Rangers).
Post update
Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Lewis Stevenson.
Booking
Christian Doidge (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Daniel Higgins (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Christian Doidge (Hibernian).
Post update
Scott Ross (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Christian Doidge (Hibernian).
Post update
Blair Yule (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by James Gullan (Hibernian).