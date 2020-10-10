Scottish League Cup
Cove RangersCove Rangers1HibernianHibernian2

Cove Rangers v Hibernian

Line-ups

Cove Rangers

  • 1McKenzie
  • 5Ross
  • 12Higgins
  • 20Graham
  • 3MilneBooked at 85mins
  • 11McIntoshBooked at 55mins
  • 4Scully
  • 8YuleBooked at 62mins
  • 14LivingstoneSubstituted forSempleat 72'minutes
  • 10Masson
  • 9Megginson

Substitutes

  • 2Leighton
  • 7Watson
  • 13McAllister
  • 15Semple
  • 18Brown
  • 21Demus

Hibernian

  • 33Barnes
  • 2Gray
  • 24McGregor
  • 16Stevenson
  • 10Boyle
  • 20Hallberg
  • 22McGinnSubstituted forMagennisat 59'minutes
  • 14Mallan
  • 8WrightSubstituted forGullanat 45'minutes
  • 15Nisbet
  • 9DoidgeBooked at 80mins

Substitutes

  • 7Magennis
  • 19Gullan
  • 26Mackie
  • 29Shanley
  • 30Samson
  • 43Elder
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match Stats

Home TeamCove RangersAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home6
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away17

Live Text

  1. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Cove Rangers 1, Hibernian 2.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Dillon Barnes.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamie Semple (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Scott Ross (Cove Rangers).

  6. Post update

    Christian Doidge (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Booking

    Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Harry Milne (Cove Rangers).

  9. Post update

    Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Harry Milne (Cove Rangers).

  12. Post update

    Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Lewis Stevenson.

  14. Booking

    Christian Doidge (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Daniel Higgins (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Christian Doidge (Hibernian).

  17. Post update

    Scott Ross (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Christian Doidge (Hibernian).

  19. Post update

    Blair Yule (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by James Gullan (Hibernian).

Top Stories