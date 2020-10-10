Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Slovakia winger Jaroslav Mihalik is self-isolating after a positive Covid-19 test

Nations League: Scotland v Slovakia Venue: Hampden Stadium, Glasgow Date: Sun, 11 Oct Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Scotland and online.

Slovakia winger Jaroslav Mihalik is out of Sunday's Nations League tie against Scotland at Hampden after testing positive for Covid-19.

And three members of the Czech Republic squad - who face Scotland on Wednesday - have also returned positive results.

Mihalik, who started Thursday's Euro play-off win over the Republic of Ireland, and a Slovak staff member who was also diagnosed are self-isolating.

Slovakia are already without defender Milan Skriniar after his positive test.

The rest of the squad have travelled to Scotland for Sunday's game.

The Czech Republic, meanwhile, are due to play Israel in Haifa on Sunday before taking on Scotland at Hampden on Wednesday.

After their squad were screened again on Saturday at their Cyprus training camp, head coach Jaroslav Silhavy and nine players have travelled to Israel.

They will be supplemented by players from the Czech top flight. The rest of the squad are awaiting test results and may rejoin their team-mates.

A makeshift Czech side lost 2-1 at home to Scotland last month after the players who beat Slovakia three days previously all went into quarantine.

Scotland, top of Group B4 with four points from two games, are without Stuart Armstrong, Kieran Tierney and Ryan Christie for the Nations League double-header because of coronavirus issues.

Armstrong tested positive, while Christie and Tierney are self-isolating after being deemed close contacts.