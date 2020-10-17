National League
WeymouthWeymouth15:00King's LynnKing's Lynn Town
Venue: Bob Lucas Stadium

Weymouth v King's Lynn Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match details to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th October 2020

  • BarnetBarnetPHartlepoolHartlepool UnitedP
    Match postponed - Other
  • AltrinchamAltrinchamPBromleyBromleyP
    Match postponed - Other
  • Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00YeovilYeovil Town
  • EastleighEastleigh15:00AldershotAldershot Town
  • Notts CountyNotts County15:00Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
  • Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
  • TorquayTorquay United15:00DoverDover Athletic
  • WealdstoneWealdstone15:00WrexhamWrexham
  • WokingWoking15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
  • ChesterfieldChesterfield17:20StockportStockport County

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hartlepool431082610
2Stockport430110469
3Notts County43018449
4Sutton United43016249
5Torquay43016429
6Woking43015509
7Eastleigh32108357
8Solihull Moors32017256
9Wrexham42023306
10Barnet4202610-46
11Halifax41214315
12Bromley31115324
13Boreham Wood31114224
14King's Lynn4112512-74
15Aldershot31027433
16Chesterfield31026423
17Yeovil403156-13
18Dag & Red410326-43
19Maidenhead United4103310-73
20Dover4103212-103
21Altrincham302124-22
22Weymouth401303-31
23Wealdstone301248-41
