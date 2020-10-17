Weymouth v King's Lynn Town

WeymouthWeymouth15:00King's LynnKing's Lynn Town
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hartlepool
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|2
|6
|10
|2
|Stockport
|4
|3
|0
|1
|10
|4
|6
|9
|3
|Notts County
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|4
|4
|9
|4
|Sutton United
|4
|3
|0
|1
|6
|2
|4
|9
|5
|Torquay
|4
|3
|0
|1
|6
|4
|2
|9
|6
|Woking
|4
|3
|0
|1
|5
|5
|0
|9
|7
|Eastleigh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|3
|5
|7
|8
|Solihull Moors
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|2
|5
|6
|9
|Wrexham
|4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|0
|6
|10
|Barnet
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|10
|-4
|6
|11
|Halifax
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|3
|1
|5
|12
|Bromley
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|3
|2
|4
|13
|Boreham Wood
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2
|2
|4
|14
|King's Lynn
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|12
|-7
|4
|15
|Aldershot
|3
|1
|0
|2
|7
|4
|3
|3
|16
|Chesterfield
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|4
|2
|3
|17
|Yeovil
|4
|0
|3
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|3
|18
|Dag & Red
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|3
|19
|Maidenhead United
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|10
|-7
|3
|20
|Dover
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|12
|-10
|3
|21
|Altrincham
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|2
|22
|Weymouth
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|3
|-3
|1
|23
|Wealdstone
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|1