National League
AltrinchamAltrincham19:00BromleyBromley
Venue: J. Davidson Stadium, England

Altrincham v Bromley

Line-ups

Altrincham

  • 1Thompson
  • 20Densmore
  • 3Hampson
  • 15Kosylo
  • 4Sutton
  • 28Sass-Davies
  • 6Moult
  • 11Ceesay
  • 29Smith
  • 10Hancock
  • 26Adarabioyo

Substitutes

  • 5Hannigan
  • 19Robbins
  • 24Senior
  • 31McDonald

Bromley

  • 1Cousins
  • 2Kizzi
  • 17Webster
  • 4Bingham
  • 5Bush
  • 14Roberts
  • 16Trotter
  • 18Williamson
  • 11Hackett-Fairchild
  • 10Alabi
  • 9Cheek

Substitutes

  • 6Holland
  • 7Coulson
  • 8Raymond
  • 12Purrington
  • 19Forster
Referee:
Jacob Miles

Match report to follow.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport5401125712
2Torquay540184412
3Hartlepool431082610
4Woking531155010
5Solihull Moors43018269
6Sutton United43016249
7Notts County530210739
8Eastleigh422010558
9Halifax51314316
10Wrexham520367-16
11Barnet4202610-46
12Maidenhead United5203612-66
13Aldershot41129634
14Bromley31115324
15Boreham Wood41124314
16Yeovil504156-14
17Weymouth511324-24
18Wealdstone4112811-34
19Dag & Red511326-44
20King's Lynn5113614-84
21Chesterfield41037613
22Dover5104214-123
23Altrincham302124-22
