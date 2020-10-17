Last updated on .From the section National League

Barnet said the late postponement was because they were awaiting confirmation "from all the relevant authorities"

Barnet's National League match against Hartlepool United has been postponed "on medical advice" after a Bees player tested positive for coronavirus.

"A number" of Barnet players are self-isolating external-link as a result until the unnamed player returns a negative test.

Hartlepool said they were informed of the news at 21:40 BST external-link on Friday by Barnet's club medical officer.

On Tuesday, Altrincham's next two fifth-tier games were postponed after several players tested positive.